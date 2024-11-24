West Ham boss Lopetegui: Newcastle a complex team

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has declared Newcastle a "complex team".

The Hammers go to Newcastle on Monday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lopetegui said, "We are ready for high demands.

"In my opinion Newcastle are one of the most complex teams in the league. They have a lot of technical, physical and tactical quality. We have to be aware of that and be ready to compete, and that is what we are all working on.

"We were pleased with the second half against Everton, even though we were disappointed we didn't score the goal that we thought we deserved.

"We looked more confident than the first half. We are looking to keep some things from that performances, and be stable and more consistent. Hopefully we can take belief into the Newcastle match."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play