Germany pair ready to quit their Premer League clubs

Two Germany attackers are ready to leave their Premier League clubs in January.

Kicker says West Ham striker Niclas Füllkrug, who is currently injured, is dissatisfied with his situation at the London club.

The 31-year-old is already considering a new transfer as early as January. Fullkrug only moved to West Ham last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Kicker says Timo Werner, 28, is also frustrated at Tottenham .

The striker has made just one assist in ten competitive matches this season, five of which have been from the start.

Werner is currently on loan from RB Leipzig and Tottenham have an option to buy him permanently.

But he could also move this winter as he wants more playing time.

