Spurs defender Van de Ven: Kudus literally punched me in the face!
Kudus has since been charged by the FA for his bust-up with Van de Ven and Richarlison during Tottenham's derby win.
Van de Ven said at his Europa League presser yesterday: "What I can remember is that I had a duel with Mohammed Kudus and I fell down on the ground and I had the feeling that he kicked too much through on the ball. He tried to kick the ball but he hit me twice, three times.
"I was obviously a bit mad in this situation and I stood up and I pushed him and then the situation happened from his side. He literally punched me in the face and I went down.
"To be honest, I don’t know what happened afterwards - I didn’t really see what happened afterwards - but that is the situation. The FA said we need to get fined for this. It is not how I think about it. If I think about, it would be a different situation."