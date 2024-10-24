Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***

Spurs defender Van de Ven: Kudus literally punched me in the face!

Paul Vegas
Spurs defender Van de Ven: Kudus literally punched me in the face!
Spurs defender Van de Ven: Kudus literally punched me in the face!Action Plus
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has put his case forward over last weekend's clash with West Ham midfielder Mohamed Kudus.

Kudus has since been charged by the FA for his bust-up with Van de Ven and Richarlison during Tottenham's derby win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Van de Ven said at his Europa League presser yesterday: "What I can remember is that I had a duel with Mohammed Kudus and I fell down on the ground and I had the feeling that he kicked too much through on the ball. He tried to kick the ball but he hit me twice, three times.

"I was obviously a bit mad in this situation and I stood up and I pushed him and then the situation happened from his side. He literally punched me in the face and I went down.

"To be honest, I don’t know what happened afterwards - I didn’t really see what happened afterwards - but that is the situation. The FA said we need to get fined for this. It is not how I think about it. If I think about, it would be a different situation."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan de Ven MickyKudus MohammedTottenhamWest Ham
Related Articles
Spurs boss Postecoglou: Don't blame AZ for late Van de Ven development
Van de Ven insists Spurs capable of winning silverware this season
West Ham midfielder Kudus charged by the FA after "violent conduct"