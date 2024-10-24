Spurs defender Van de Ven: Kudus literally punched me in the face!

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has put his case forward over last weekend's clash with West Ham midfielder Mohamed Kudus.

Kudus has since been charged by the FA for his bust-up with Van de Ven and Richarlison during Tottenham's derby win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van de Ven said at his Europa League presser yesterday: "What I can remember is that I had a duel with Mohammed Kudus and I fell down on the ground and I had the feeling that he kicked too much through on the ball. He tried to kick the ball but he hit me twice, three times.

"I was obviously a bit mad in this situation and I stood up and I pushed him and then the situation happened from his side. He literally punched me in the face and I went down.

"To be honest, I don’t know what happened afterwards - I didn’t really see what happened afterwards - but that is the situation. The FA said we need to get fined for this. It is not how I think about it. If I think about, it would be a different situation."