West Ham boss Lopetegui: Kudus and Edson have apologised

West Ham boss Julen Loptegui has revealed Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez have apologised for their red cards in recent games.

Both midfielders are banned for Saturday's crunch clash with Everton.

Lopetegui said, "Of course, both talked and apologised to me and to the team. Both know that they were wrong, this is clear. But it is done.

“We have to learn and to change the future. The past you can never change. You have to focus on changing the future.”

He added: “We have to defend better as a team. We have to try not to give the opponent different advantages that we can avoid, for example the red cards.

“This (Kudus’s conduct against Tottenham) was unacceptable, and we have to try to avoid this kind of action. He knows. But this is part of the past. These two players are not going to play Saturday. I prefer to focus on the players that are going to be ready to face Everton.”