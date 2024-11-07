West Ham midfielder Kudus sees ban extended

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has to sit out the next five Premier League games.

The forward admitted to violent conduct after a recent red card in a game against Tottenham.

Kudus saw red for showing two players and has seen his ban rise from three games to five.

The Ghana international was enjoying a good start to the season prior to this incident.

He had two goals in eight games, but will now miss several important games for boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is also in danger of losing his job, given the team’s poor start to the season.