Soucek: I want to become a leader at West Ham and take this team to new heights

West Ham United midfielder Tomáš Souček has discussed how much the club means to him and how he wants to become a leader amongst the squad as they prepare to face Everton.

The 29-year-old has missed just 6 of the possible 176 Premier League matches he could’ve started in and has been unfortunate this season to fall ill, which ruled him out of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Soucek is back and fitter than ever now and spoke to the club website about how he wants to use his leadership qualities to help boost the club’s poor start to the season.

“I'm quite lucky that I don't have that many injuries, and this is the only time when I couldn't play or be available for the team. So, for me, it was really tough to watch the lads from the sofa at home and the feeling I couldn't help them was tough. And because I wasn't available, I want to put in maximum hard work this week to get ready for this Saturday, because it's very important game for us.”

“This Club has become like my home Club. I was with Slavia Prague for 15 years and now I have been here for nearly five, so I have two home clubs. For that reason, I want to do a good performance not just myself, but a good performance as a team as well. I want to be even like the leader, to lead the team to get better performances. This means a lot, so that's the reason why I try to fight on the pitch all the time.”

The Czech Republic international says he is ready to take his frustration out on the Toffees this weekend and hopes to help captain Jarrod Bowen in commanding the team to a win that may save manager Julen Lopetegui’s job as his role comes under pressure.

“I feel it now, yes. When I came I was just one of the players, but at the time I wanted to lead. Now I have the feeling I've been here long enough, and the players know me and know how I want to lead in a positive way. I want to help everyone here to give their best performance to the team so we have one connection. Especially, obviously, Jared is captain, but I don't care who has the armband. I want to help him, to help others, to be heard on the pitch, on and off the pitch, and to make West Ham move forward.”

“I like to play against Everton. Everyone thinks about potato salad as that was the first time I mentioned that, after Everton away! I have a good connection with them, but all of this is past, and I have to go for another one again. So I will do the maximum to get something special. Obviously, if I don't score or if don’t get an assist, I want to be around the team to get a good performance and get three points.”