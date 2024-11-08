West Ham boss Lopetegui: Fullkrug injury now becoming more complicated

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has admitted a fresh setback for striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Ahead of facing Everton this weekend, Lopetegui says Fullkrug's return will take a little longer.

He stated, "Niclas is out, he is not ready. He is not working with us and I think he will be out for a long time, unfortunately.

"Tomorrow we will have to check other aspects."

Going into more detail about the physical problem, Lopetegui said: "He has a small injury that is getting more complicated step by step. With the new treatment, he will have to stay out for the next two or three weeks, but I don't know exactly. It depends on how he responds to the treatment."