West Ham boss Lopetegui confident of Sullivan support

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui insists he has a positive relationship with the board.

The Hammers are in the process of deciding whether to hold onto the Spaniard.

Lopetegui was hired in the summer to replace David Moyes, but has struggled to get the team performing.

Asked about his relationship with chairman David Sullivan, Lopetegui told reporters: “I talk with him a lot. It’s good, very good. I talk every week with him.

“I talk with him every week, as normal. I am not going to say what we talk about with him.

“I talk every week with him about the different situation of the team, but (the discussion this week was) not any different to any other week.”

“All of us, we want time but we want wins”, he added. 

“We know we have to win matches. We have won matches but for me it’s not enough.

“It is true we are trying to do one kind of project, one kind of idea, as one pack, and step by step I am sure we are going to achieve it. Winning allows you to work better, to be more calm.

“For the players too, that’s why the focus is always to win. But we are trying to do our way, our idea and to translate it to the players. Step by step we are doing things that in a short time we are going to be able to see.

“Any moment is an opportunity to turn these moments into a good moment.”

