Sullivan considers Lopetegui position as West Ham struggle

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is considering sacking Julen Lopetegui very soon.

The Spanish manager is in serious danger of losing his job, having only just arrived in the summer.

Lopetegui took over from Europa Conference League winner David Moyes, who was let go in the off-season.

According to TBR Football, a loss against Everton at the weekend could doom Lopetegui.

He is in a situation where he cannot lose any of their upcoming games, especially ones against teams also in the bottom half of the table.

Having spent £100M on signings, West Ham were hoping to push up to fight for a European position in the table.

