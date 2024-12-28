Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

West Ham boss Lopetegui: Afraid of Liverpool?

Paul Vegas
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Afraid of Liverpool?
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Afraid of Liverpool?Action Plus
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui insists there's no fear facing Liverpool.

The Hammers will meet the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lopetegui said, "To be afraid? No, afraid no. We have big respect for all the teams, but we have the same respect for Southampton, for Liverpool and all of them.

"We are talking about the best team in the Premier League. Top players, very good coach, they are now in the height but we have to believe in us, in our strength and in our possibility."

He added, "We are talking about the best team in the Premier League now by far. This is enough reason to be ready. Now we have to rest and to be ready for the next challenge.

"It is time to take advantage of the players that we are going to need. It is the moment to highlight the worth of the team with capital letters because we need this.

"We have a lot of problems. All the midfielders out, also we only have two centre-backs, but it happens and we have to be ready. In football, no fear."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot: Clear from Jan 1 things change
REVEALED: Nine clubs keen on Man City attacker McAtee
Liverpool fullback Robertson: Slot tactically is incredible