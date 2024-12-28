Liverpool fullback Robertson: Slot tactically is incredible

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson admits manager Arne Slot demands versatility from all his players.

After victory over Leicester City, Robertson was asked if his role had changed under Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Scot replied: "He changes our role every single match. It depends on the opponent and their setup and how we set up ourselves.

"We have different positions and roles for each match. Tactically, he and the staff are incredible.

"I also think we should give credit to the guys who bought into it and worked on it, and now we see the benefits of it.

"Now we have to keep going. The coach demands more from us and I don't think we're perfect in his eyes and that's what we want to be.

"So we have to keep going, and if we do, we'll probably win even more matches."