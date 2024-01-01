Kilman on Spurs defeat: West Ham fans deserve better

West Ham defender Max Kilman says the manner of their defeat at Tottenham "wasn't good enough".

The Hammers had the lead through Mohammed Kudus before Spurs stormed back to win 4-1.

“It wasn’t good enough,” Kilman later admitted. “There was a spell in the second half when we let the game slip.

“It was a bad spell for us. We lost concentration as a team at important moments and let them get ahead of us. Obviously it’s not good enough for the level we are and the quality we have. We need to be doing much better.

He added, "We’ve got ourselves to blame.

"The fans come to support us every week and we need to show them better than that.

"For sure we need to get our heads down and put in a good performance next week.

"We need to compete with the best teams in the league and we have the quality to do that. We need to keep going and hopefully things will change."