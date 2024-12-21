Brighton boss Hurzeler: West Ham draw two points dropped

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Hurzeler felt it was two points dropped as Mohamed Kudus cancelled out Mats Wiefer's opener for Brighton at London stadium.

He later said, "I think it's two points lost in the end because there were plenty of big chances. We weren't able to score and we weren't able to keep a clean sheet.

"Then we got punished for that one mistake. In the end it was our fault that we didn't leave the pitch as winners.

"There were positives things but we also need to get the result to get out of this circle of bad experiences. It's the business to get results if you want to achieve something.

"We have to get our higher standards back. We can defend better. We have to keep going and we have to trust the process."