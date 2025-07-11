Tribal Football
Most Read
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

DONE DEAL: Stoke land ex-West Ham fullback Cresswell

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Stoke land ex-West Ham fullback Cresswell
DONE DEAL: Stoke land ex-West Ham fullback CresswellStoke City/X.com
Released West Ham fullback Aaron Cresswell has joined Stoke City.

Cresswell, 35, has signed a 12-month deal with the Potters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'm really appreciative of the opportunity to join Stoke City and I'm excited for the season ahead," he told the club website.

"I have been fortunate to work in environments of high standards and professionalism throughout my career. That's something which is ingrained in me and I will deliver every day."

Cresswell made than 350 appearances for West Ham, scoring 11 goals.

"Aaron's career speaks for itself, both in terms of his quality as a player and his character," Stoke sporting director Jonathan Walters said.

"To have played almost 600 games at the level that he has says everything about how well Aaron looks after himself, how reliable he is, and how much trust managers have consistently placed in him throughout his career."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCresswell AaronStoke CityWest HamChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rio Ferdinand opens up on the Mbeumo deal: Man Utd need to get this done!
DONE DEAL: West Ham hand pro chance to non-league whizkid
West Ham ACCEPT Tottenham offer for Kudus