West Ham announce that Antonio will return for Newcastle clash after horror crash

West Ham have made a major announcement ahead of the Newcastle United clash as Michail Antonio is set to return.

The Hammers take on Newcastle in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday night as the 34-year-old returns to face the West Ham crowd at the London Stadium just before kick-off. He will remain on the pitchside after a nightmare crash under 90 days ago.

Fan group Ironworks Alliance plan to unfurl a huge banner in support of the forward who admitted he was lucky to be alive after such a harrowing incident.

“Once we became aware that Michail would soon be making his return to the stadium, we launched the crowdfunding campaign and worked with the club to make this possible,” read an Alliance statement.

“We are extremely grateful to all supporters who have contributed, allowing the West Ham United family to show Michail how much he means to us.”

Antonio suffered a broken limb in the crash which ended his season and possibly his career, this was the least of his concerns as the father of a young family of course. He is targeting a miraculous West Ham return by May with pictures being released of his relentless hard work at the gym.

West Ham have revealed they will be welcoming Antonio back for the game in an emotional reunion which will be a heartwarming event.

“We’re welcoming Michail Antonio back to London Stadium tonight as he makes a pitchside appearance before the Newcastle game,” West Ham said in a statement.

“Ironworks Alliance are displaying a banner in the Bobby Moore Lower to show our support for our No9.

“Please be in your seats before 7.50 pm to participate.”