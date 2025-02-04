West Ham announce Steidten departure

Tribal Football
West Ham United have announced technical director Tim Steidten is leaving the club.

Steidten has been squeezed out of the club as new manager Graham Potter brought in  trusted transfers chief Kyle Macaulay. Macaulay has followed Potter from Ostersund to Swansea, Brighton and Chelsea.

The German was first appointed by West Ham in the summer of 2023, though had a strained relationship with former managers David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham announced this morning: "West Ham United Football Club can confirm that Technical Director Tim Steidten will be leaving the Club. Tim has been instrumental in our recruitment efforts.

"With the arrival of our new Head Coach Graham Potter, who has brought in his own Head of Recruitment, it is time for Tim to pursue new opportunities. 

"We would like to thank Tim for his dedication and hard work and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

