DONE DEAL: West Ham sign Brighton striker Ferguson

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will reunite with former boss Graham Potter as he joins West Ham United on loan until the end of the season.

Potter gave Ferguson his senior debut at the club in 2021 as he brings him to the Hammers who were in need of a striker this winter. Ferguson spoke on the move and how excited he is to get started at the club.

"I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again."I want to come in and do my best for the club, score goals, and see where we get to."

Potter also opened on the deal which he thinks will have a positive impact on the club heading into the second half of the season.

"I'm delighted we've been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season," said Potter. "He's a player we obviously know very well, so I'm grateful to the board for bringing him in.

"He's got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months. We're excited to integrate him into the squad and see him in action in the weeks to come."

Tottenham and Bournemouth were also in the running for Ferguson, while Chelsea were monitoring developments but he clearly favoured a return to fight under his old boss Potter who welcomed him in with open arms.