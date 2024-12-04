Potter seen as Lopetegui's replacement as West Ham boss comes under pressure

Potter seen as Lopetegui replacement as West Ham boss comes under pressure

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter has put West Ham on alert this week.

The Hammers are considering sacking Julen Lopetegui after a run of miserable results.

If the Spaniard does go, then Potter will be one of the men they target as a replacement.

"Yeah, of course," said the former Chelsea boss on Amazon Prime when covering Leicester’s win over West Ham on Tuesday.

"As I’ve said before you’re open to everything but at the same time I’m really enjoying this (punditry) because it is another perspective. You get to see it from your eyes and how the media thinks about the game.

"That’s always interesting. It makes you realise how much you know. It’s a different lens so that can only make you better once you understand that as well. I’ve enjoyed that, these two guys (Emile Heskey and Kevin Nolan) have been brilliant company this evening so it’s been good."

