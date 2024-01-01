West Ham midfielder Kudus: I hope to learn from Lopetegui; I saw Ocampos improvement

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus has welcomed new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Kudus hopes to learn from the Spaniard.

He told Marca: "I hope to learn a lot and continue improving under your command. He wants to take the club to another level, which is what all the players want.

"Let's work together and try. I am very excited about his arrival. I was able to coincide with (Lucas) Ocampos at Ajax and I know how much he strengthened him in Sevilla.

"The goal is to get back into Europe, something we couldn't achieve last season. There are also other objectives, such as the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup. But the main one is to challenge the 'Big6' and try to get into Europe.

"The best way to achieve collective goals is to continue improving the records I made last season. That is, trying to score more goals and more assists."