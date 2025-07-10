West Ham ACCEPT Tottenham offer for Kudus

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham United have accepted a bid from Tottenham for Mohammed Kudus.

With Chelsea also keen, Spurs have agreed a £55m fee with West Ham for the Ghana international, says BBC Sport.

Spurs are now scheduling a medical for Kudus with an agreement in place.

West Ham rejected a £50m offer from Tottenham on the weekend, but have now accepted an improved bid.

Kudus is now set to move to Spurs for £30m less than the £85m buyout clause in his Irons deal which came into effect this month.

