West Brom move to raid Liverpool to replace Corberan

Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga remains committed to the job.

The Dutchman, a former Everton defender, joined Liverpool as part of manager Arne Slot's staff this summer.

The Daily Mail says West Brom have sounded out Heitinga about taking their manager's job after Carlos Corberan's departure last week for Valencia.

However, Heitinga remains committed to his job with Liverpool.

The coach's agent, Rob Jansen, said: "John will definitely stay at Liverpool this season."