Hull ponder fresh move for Liverpool youngster Morton

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton is said to remain a player of great interest to Hull City.

The Championship club enjoyed Morton’s services on loan last season and want to bring him back.

Per Hull Live, Morton is a player they would love back, but there is a lot of competition.

If he is allowed to leave Liverpool, then Hull will be at the front of the queue to sign him on loan.

The issue is whether they can convince the Anfield club that Morton’s career will be best developed at Hull.

The Championship club have gone from Liam Rosenior to Tim Walter to Ruben Selles as managers in a year.