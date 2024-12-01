Aston Villa following Werder Bremen midfielder Schmid

Aston Villa are following Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid this season.

Villa are watching the Austria international and Sky Deutschland says Schmid feels ready to take the next step in his career.

Villa plan to make a January move for the midfielder, who has a deal to 2026.

Werder rate Schmid in the €10m class, though will be reluctant sellers next month.

Schmid, 24, left Red Bull Salzburg for Werder Bremen in January 2019.

