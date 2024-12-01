Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Aston Villa following Werder Bremen midfielder Schmid

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa following Werder Bremen midfielder Schmid
Aston Villa following Werder Bremen midfielder SchmidAction Plus
Aston Villa are following Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid this season.

Villa are watching the Austria international and Sky Deutschland says Schmid feels ready to take the next step in his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa plan to make a January move for the midfielder, who has a deal to 2026.

Werder rate Schmid in the €10m class, though will be reluctant sellers next month.

Schmid, 24, left Red Bull Salzburg for Werder Bremen in January 2019.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSchmid RomanoAston VillaWerder BremenBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz
Agent of Fulham, Bournemouth target Itakura lays out Gladbach plans
Villa boss Emery details why he brought back Barkley