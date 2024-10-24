Wenger unimpressed, but "Tuchel is a perfect coach and a perfect candidate" for England

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s England job.

Wenger is the latest person in football to wade in on the England manager debate in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tuchel is the first German to take on the post, with many questioning why an Englishman did not get the head coaching job.

Wenger stated, per The Sun: "I always thought the national team is a part-time job with 10 games per year, and I prefer to play 60."

He added: "To me on that front, I prefer that the manager is from the country.

"Why should the player have to be from a country and not the manager? There is a big inference."

He continued: "I haven't changed my mind. Now they appoint Tuchel. I think Tuchel is a perfect coach and a perfect candidate, but he's not English.

"But it's allowed so there is nothing wrong with that.

"I just feel - to make it as simple as possible - If I’m the manager of England and I play against France I cannot sing the national anthem of France."