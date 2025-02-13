Wenger "surprised" seeing Duran leave Villa for Al-Nassr
Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted he was surprised by Jhon Duran’s big-money switch to Al-Nassr in the January transfer window.
The former Arsenal boss acknowledged the Colombian striker had impressed at Aston Villa, attracting Premier League interest before his £64.5m move.
Wenger praised Al-Nassr for securing a player who had made a strong impact in England’s top flight.
Wenger, who is FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, told Al-Nassr's website: "Duran is a young player.
“He played at Aston Villa where he was adored and loved.
"It was a surprise that during the season, from the Premier League, he moves to the Saudi Pro League. But congratulations, they have done a good job there."