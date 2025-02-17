Vlaar: Liverpool must learn from close Wolves win

Pundits Ron Vlaar and Simon Cziommer believe Liverpool boss Arne Slot needs to heed the lessons from their win against Wolves on Sunday.

Both former Aston Villa defender Vlaar and ex-Twente midfielder Cziommer were surprised by how much Wolves tested Liverpool in the second-half.

“We saw an unprecedented poor Liverpool in the second half. I have never seen that before this season," said Vlaar on Viaplay.

“It is unprecedented that they eventually crossed the line. It will give them a lot of relief, but also a lot of homework."

Fellow analyst Cziommer echoed Vlaar's words.

“In the end, Wolverhampton deserved to score another goal in the second half. But they also no longer created the greatest opportunities.

“You hoped they could push through, but they were unable to make clear opportunities."