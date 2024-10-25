Wenger says financial rules need to be changed after Man City verdict

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has come to the defence of Manchester City this week.

The current FIFA executive spoke about City’s more than 100 charges relating to alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wenger stated on beIN Sports: “I feel the rules of Financial Fair Play today have to be changed in the Premier League.

“Because they now face competition from other leagues, who have changed their Financial Fair Play rules.

“At the moment you cannot hear a club like Man City being charged by 115 different charges in a football season.

“I don't believe in that. The Premier League already lost a case, the first case against them. I don't know them (City), I can't judge them.

“I just think, 115 different charges against a football club today looks like we are in an international administration. Financial Fair Play rules have to be changed and made more simple.”