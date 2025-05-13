Man City boss Guardiola pleased Foden back in action

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has welcomed Phil Foden's late season return.

For the 0-0 draw at Southampton on Saturday, Foden played 76 minutes in his first start for a month.

"It’s not easy,” Guardiola told City's website. “It’s the type of game that Phil in the last seasons breaks down with his talent and intuition to shoot or assist when he’s close to the box. In the first half he was a little far away from Erling (Haaland).

“To score a goal you have to be there. In the second half he was more active. Kevin (De Bruyne) with his talent delivered some balls and we had the chances but unfortunately we couldn’t score."

On if Foden could start in next week's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, the manager also said: “I didn’t think about it. The priority was the Premier League more than the FA Cup.

“We have one or two days off now to refresh and then prepare for the final. We will see how the team is and we will see during the week.”