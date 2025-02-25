Wenger full of praise for Liverpool ace Salah

Arsene Wenger has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah for his outstanding season at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has been instrumental in Arne Slot’s side sitting 11 points clear at the Premier League summit.

With 30 goals and 21 assists, Salah has also helped Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final and the Champions League last 16.

"You wouldn't rule him out," he told beIN Sports, regarding Salah's Ballon d'Or chances.

"You have (Kylian) Mbappe who will fight with him, and I would say tonight we see again at half time what we have seen so many times in the modern game 67 per cent possession for Man City, 20 for Liverpool, you know, and this is down to people who have a level above like Salah.

"He scored a goal and made an assist and I read somewhere that he contributed with his goals and assists that there are 38 together to 31 points of Liverpool this season so you cannot rule him out for any special award.

"This guy is exceptional and, what I love the most in his career, he became better and better every year, more clinical. He does less quantity today but he doesn't lose in quality and that shows that he's not only a great talent but as well very intelligent."