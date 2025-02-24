Liverpool hero Carragher slammed for running down AFCON

Former Egypt star Ahmed Elmohamady has taken aim at Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher for writing off the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher dismissed AFCON when discussing Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances on Sunday.

He said on Sky Sports: "I think the problem (is) the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning, I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament."

Carragher's comments have upset many in the game, including Salah's former Egypt teammate Elmohamady.

The ex-Hull City wing-back posted to social media: "Jamie Carragher doesn’t know what (a) major tournament is because he never won one. AFCON is a major tournament. So proud to won it twice."

Commentator Richard Keys, now with BeinSport, also wrote in his blog: "Never mind the PL’s best ever - Mo Salah might just be Liverpool’s best ever - despite the fact he’s never played in a big tournament. Seriously. What ignorance. Unforgivable ignorance.

"Time and again down the years I’ve referenced the arrogance of so-called experts that live and work within the borders of the UK who think nothing beyond their territory matters.

"It’s why our WC here in Qatar was dismissed by so many of them - despite it going on to be the best ever - climaxing with the best games of football I’ve ever seen. 'Qatar?’, they asked. ‘Not England? Why? How could that happen?'

"I’m slightly off course, so let me correct that. In a stat-based world, here’s one to think about. In Egypt alone, we at beINSPORTS probably had in excess of 100m people watching the showdown of the Egyptian Kings on Sunday. And that number doesn’t take into account the 22 other nations in our territory.

"Yeah. Egypt, who’re the most successful team in AFCON history, having won it seven times. Salah hasn’t won it yet - but he gets another chance towards the end of the year. Still - it’s not one of the big tournaments is it? It’s not played in England - or Europe, so it can’t be."