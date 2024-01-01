Welington set to stay at Southampton after arriving from São Paulo

Southampton plan for new Brazilian left-back Welington Damascena to stay around the first team upon his arrival from Brazilian side São Paulo in January.

This is according to the Daily Echo who report that the 23 year old has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the club next January, however the Saints are pushing to sign him sooner ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian has made 150 appearances for São Paulo and has proven himself to be a solid defender who could form a solid backline for Southampton this season.

As a left back he joins a plethora of other options who are already at the club including Ryan Manning, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios and Jayden Meghoma who will all me competing for the same role.

Despite the agreement set for January, the club want the deal to happen soon with this summer being the target.