Southampton are swooping for Sao Paulo left-back Welington Damascena.

Welington has less than six months on his Sao Paulo deal and Saints are confident of an agreement.

The Daily Echo says Saints aim to buy Welington now rather than wait for a Bosman move at the end of the year.

Welington is a former Brazil youth international and has made 146 appearances for Sao Paulo.

It's suggested the 23 year-old has agreed terms with Southampton.