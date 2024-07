DONE DEAL: Southampton secure exciting Sao Paulo pair to pre-contracts

Southampton have reached pre-contract agreements with Sao Paulo pair Welington and Juan.

Both players will join Saints on January 1 when their Sao Paulo deals expire.

Welington is a 23-year-old left-back and Juan a 22-year-old forward.

Both players have played for Brazil at underage level.

Welington has been part of winning Sao Paulo teams in the 2023 Copa do Brasil final and the 2024 Supercopa do Brasil.