Welbeck says Rutter's personality is " infectious" at Brighton

Brighton's Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter have formed a strong relationship on and off the pitch which is helping club morale and recent performances.

Rutter is still settling into Premier League life after joining the club from Leeds United this summer but it seems his partnership with Welbeck is flourishing as of late.

Welbeck said, “First and foremost, Georginio is a great guy. 

“He’s so infectious and he’s got a lot of positive energy and that rubs off on to everybody who’s around him. 

“It’s evident to see the qualities that he possesses when he’s got the ball at his feet.” 

Rutter and Welbeck’s connection is essential for Brighton’s attack, he spoke more of how the Frenchman is already setting him up in front of goal already this season. 

“He’s always willing to put in the hard work for the team and not just for himself. And he has given me a few assists as well! 

“He possesses some great ability and he’s really clever and he’s been playing what might look like simple passes but it’s the care and attention that he puts into that pass which makes the goal.” 

Welbeck is an experienced player both on the pitch and off the pitch and has admitted that he is always there for new signings like Rutter.

“I’m always speaking to Georgie on the pitch, off the pitch as well.  I’m always willing to offer him my advice. 

“I’ve been through a lot of experiences and I’ve got a lot of advice to give him.” 

