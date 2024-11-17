Rutter convinced of exciting times with Brighton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Georginio Rutter is convinced Brighton can shoot for big things this season.

Rutter moved to Brighton over the summer from Leeds United.

“For me we started very well and we have a good potential to perform every week and be in the top six of the Premier League,” he told Brighton's website.

“We are a bit disappointed because we lost some points against some teams this season that we shouldn’t. But that is football and we have to work more and try to do less mistakes and go forward.

“It’s frustrating because we want points to stay high up in the table. Unfortunately we didn’t but the season is long so we have time. But we have to take more points by the end of the season.” 

Rutter added, “The guys here are very good, good staff, good people. There’s more intensity here and I’ve played in the Championship, in France and in the Bundesliga and it’s totally different, certainly more than the Championship. But for me it was a good opportunity to come here and I’m enjoying my football.”

