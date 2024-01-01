Welbeck: Brighton comeback all about attitude and character

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck was delighted proving the matchwinner against Tottenham on Sunday.

Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, with Welbeck clinching the final goal.

He later said: "It was difficult for anyone to see that coming. In the second half it was about attitude and character. It was about that fighting spirit and we need that from the start. We came out and responded brilliantly.

"A goal early always helps. I think once we came out in the second, as a team we were ready to do a lot better in the second half."

On fellow goalscorer Georginio Rutter, he added: "I’ve nicknamed Georginio Velcro because it sticks to his feet., When he got to the by-line I knew it was an area he could find and we have a good understanding and luckily I was there to score.

"I wasn’t happy with the first half but I was able to keep going. I’ve got a lot of experience. As you can see, not everyone can come into this league and hit the ground running. I've been in this league since I was young and I’m always available to help the players. I’m on four at the moment and I want more."