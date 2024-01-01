Spurs goalscorer Maddison: We couldn't deal with Brighton fight-back

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison concedes they collapsed at Brighton on Sunday.

Maddison scored as Spurs went 2-0 ahead at Falmer stadium before Brighton fought back to win 3-2.

He later said, "Brighton are a good side and have good players but when the first goal went in, in adversity in the Premier League you have got to stay strong and weather the storm. The best teams do that but we definitely didn't.

"We just couldn't deal with the momentum shift. We lost complete control of the game after the first goal went in. We dealt with momentum very poorly when they were coming at us. It felt like it was attack after attack, we couldn’t deal with it and they scored three goals.

"We were saying all the right things of not being complacent, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don't go out and show it."