Hurzeler rejects Webster criticism ahead of Brighton's clash with Spurs

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has dismissed criticism of Adam Webster after last week's defeat at Chelsea,

Ahead of today's clash with Tottenham, Hurzeler says the defender has been unfairly targeted.

The manager said, “First of all, all the people who criticise him or text him critical things on social media, I think we should invite them here and they should have an experience day with Adam Webster – how professional this guy is, how helpful this guy is, how supportive, what a great leader he is.

“I think we should see the whole situation. He didn't play many games so far, especially not in the Premier League. Of course, he played in the Carabao Cup, but not in the Premier League. Then he gets his chance, he came in and I think mistakes happen and there will be always mistakes, otherwise there won't be any goals.

“He made an easy mistake, he knows it, but I think we shouldn't judge the player and the person after making one easy mistake because I see the whole context. I see the person behind this player and he's an unbelievable player for us. He's an unbelievable leader for us. He's so supportive with team-mates.

“He is so helpful for his team-mates and he had already made great games for this club. I will always protect him and I will give him the belief he needs and the trust he needs.

“I don't need to talk about the easy mistakes with him because in the end he knows. He's mentally strong enough to move on from these mistakes and these things.

“In the end for development, it's also important to experience bad things because if you only experience positive things, you can't develop yourself and it's part of life, making mistakes.

“It's important to learn from it and it's also important to look in the future, not to live in the past and to stay positive and to still have belief on your own.

“He has the belief from me, from my whole coaching stuff and from his team-mates and I'm very happy to have him here in the team.”