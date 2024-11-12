Welbeck admits "really difficult" season in Europe for injury prone Brighton squad

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck says the squad struggled in Europe last season, but are much more prepared now the team is fitter and sharper.

Welbeck is the club’s top scorer this season and after a strong start to the campaign under Fabian Hurzeler he believes that the team are much more suited to European football than ever before as he spoke about their ambitions this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Hopefully we can do that sooner rather than later," he said, “Obviously some players were playing in Europe for the first time and it’s different.

“You’ve got two games a week. How do you handle getting yourself ready for two games a week, not just one game a week. Also, the club to know that, obviously, injuries are part and parcel of the game, but the squad was really light.

“It was so unfortunate with injuries but it was really difficult because it was players getting churned out every three days and it’s not always easy to remain fresh, to keep that same mentality and to be consistent twice a week.”

The Seagulls sit in 6th place, level on points with Chelsea who sit in 3rd place. Welbeck says their focus this season is finishing in these top spots and securing their ticket to Europe next season.

“All I’m thinking about is Brighton and doing the best I can to help get as high as the table as possible.

“I want to have an impact on the pitch. The rest sorts itself out.”