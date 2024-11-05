Potter says Caicedo is "humble" and "wants to learn and improve and fight" for Chelsea

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter had positive words for Moises Caicedo this week.

The ex-Brighton midfielder was not able to show his best form in his early days at the club.

But Caicedo is now a mainstay in the team and a star performer in midfield, as highlighted by his display in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“He’s a really nice person. Humble, wants to learn and improve and fight for the team. As a human being he’s top, really pleased for him,” Potter told Premier League Productions.

“I think it’s only natural that there’s pressure. The team is trying to function better than it was, he’s come in at £100M or whatever it was and you expect a lot for that type of money.

“Moises isn’t really that type of player. Most of the time he’s the guy who lets other players play better, gets in good positions, can deal with big spaces, wins the ball back. Now you’re seeing the quality that he has.”


