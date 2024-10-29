Weah reveals he is a lifelong Tottenham supporter

Football legend George Weah has revealed he is a lifelong Tottenham supporter.

One of the best forwards to ever grace the field, Weah is a previous Footballer of the Year winner.

He disclosed his love for Spurs in an on-stage interview at Monday night's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, where Rodri was crowned the latest Ballon d’Or winner.

"This is one of the players I love - I'm a fan of Mr Kane, when he was playing for my team (Tottenham Hotspur)," the 1996 award winner stated during the ceremony.

"I'm a very good fan because I believe he is very strong and clever striker and I support the team of Tottenham, since I was a kid."

"(During the days of) Garth Crooks, during those days at Tottenham Hotspur, that's all we watched so I love Tottenham although I never played for them," he added later.