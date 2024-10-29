Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections

Weah reveals he is a lifelong Tottenham supporter

Ansser Sadiq
Weah reveals he is a lifelong Tottenham supporter
Weah reveals he is a lifelong Tottenham supporterAction Plus
Football legend George Weah has revealed he is a lifelong Tottenham supporter.

One of the best forwards to ever grace the field, Weah is a previous Footballer of the Year winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He disclosed his love for Spurs in an on-stage interview at Monday night's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, where Rodri was crowned the latest Ballon d’Or winner.

"This is one of the players I love -  I'm a fan of Mr Kane, when he was playing for my team (Tottenham Hotspur)," the 1996 award winner stated during the ceremony.

"I'm a very good fan because I believe he is very strong and clever striker and I support the team of Tottenham, since I was a kid."

"(During the days of) Garth Crooks, during those days at Tottenham Hotspur, that's all we watched so I love Tottenham although I never played for them," he added later.

Mentions
Weah GeorgeRodriTottenhamPremier League
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola on Rodri's Ballon d’Or win: Should it be Vinicius? Maybe
Guti slams Ballon d'Or: Real Madrid deserved to have winner
The man who twice signed Man City midfielder Rodri: He had a football compass in his head