Guti slams Ballon d'Or: Real Madrid deserved to have winner

Guti insists a Real Madrid player should've been awarded the 2024 Ballon d'Or trophy.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named this year's winner ahead of Real pair Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. A decision which led to Real Madrid canceling their delegation's participation in the ceremony on Monday.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Guti said: "The Ballon d'Or should have been won by a Real Madrid player. This year's Ballon d'Or makes no sense. It can't be. This year they can't give it to a player who is not from Real Madrid. Like Vinicius, Bellingham or Carvajal.

“Rodri had a great season and deserved it last season... and they didn't give it to him.

"I'm happy that Rodri received the Ballon d'Or. I don't think he deserved it this year, but he deserved it last year. Last year they took it away from him.

"Rodri was ignored like many Spaniards. That's the reality. And since they didn't give it to him last year, they gave it to him this year."

Guti continued: "The Ballon d'Or doesn't make much sense. It has no prestige. I don't believe it. They should tell me what the voting criteria are. If the voting criteria is what you've done with your team and your national team, Rodri and Vinicius shouldn't win it. Carvajal should win it.... It's the first time I've seen a Ballon d'Or player who isn't in the top 11 of the Premier League or the Champions League. That says a lot."