Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic chose to look on the bright side following his side's narrow 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Saturday (November 7).

The newly promoted side started their Premier League campaign incredibly well with wins over Manchester United and Coventry.

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Hull are now winless in their last seven Premier League games, and are sitting in 13th, with eleven points from their ten games.

Martin Odegaard’s 72nd minute goal turned out to be the decider for Arsenal at the Emirates, and Jakirovic certainly saw some positives.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Unfortunately we conceded a cheap goal. But when you have (Noni) Madueke in the box 10 times, Elliot Stroud played a very good game today, it's not easy to stop him. After we save the ball maybe we can clear but what can we do?

"We were brave, especially in the defensive phase, we didn't allow a lot of space. But also on the ball maybe we need much better decisions to be more brave in quick transitions.

“If we have this then we can be dangerous. But congratulations to both teams, I think the crowd had fun today.

"It's very difficult, we had two players with cramp and also we tried to close the midfield zone today because Arsenal are doing everything to overload the midfield and it is not easy to control.

"We have shown we can compete at this level. We have chances. This team is still growing because we bought a lot of new players. We can use this to take lessons for future games."