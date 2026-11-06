Galatasaray confirm Osimhen surgery as Nigeria face injury scare

Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen will undergo surgery on his left knee after sustaining an injury during their UEFA Champions League encounter against VfB Stuttgart.

The Turkish champions announced on Friday that the 27-year-old striker suffered a knee strain during Tuesday's European fixture against the Bundesliga side.

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Subsequent medical examinations, including an MRI scan, revealed a loose body in his left knee, prompting the club's medical team to recommend surgical intervention.

Osimhen is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on Saturday at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, with Galatasaray's team doctor, Yener Ince, overseeing the operation.

"Our player Victor Osimhen suffered a strain in his left knee during our UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart, and an MRI scan revealed a loose fragment," Galatasaray wrote on social media.

"Arthroscopic knee surgery is scheduled to be performed on him tomorrow at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital by our club doctor, Yener İnce. Our player has therefore been removed from the squad for tomorrow’s match against Amed S. F."

With this, the former Napoli forward has consequently been ruled out of Saturday's domestic encounter against Amed Sportif Faaliyetler.

Although Galatasaray have yet to provide a definitive recovery timeline, the injury is expected to keep the Nigerian striker sidelined for a period, with further clarity anticipated following the procedure.

The development represents a significant setback for coach Eric Chelle ahead of the West Africans’ crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Tanzania.

The three-time African champions will host the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Dar es Salaam for the reverse fixture four days later.

Osimhen's latest injury comes barely two months after he missed Nigeria's opening two qualifying encounters against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in September.

The striker was initially included in Chelle's squad but subsequently withdrew after failing to recover from a muscle injury sustained during Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on September 4.

Nigeria are competing in Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Tanzania have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 continental showpiece as one of the tournament's three co-hosts, alongside Kenya and Uganda, leaving the remaining nations battling for qualification.