Odegaard breaks Hull hearts to keep Arsenal at Premier League summit

Arsenal recorded a fifth straight Premier League win as they narrowly beat Hull City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

In what was a disappointing first half from the champions, it was Hull who had the opening chance inside just two minutes, as John Egan headed into the side-netting from a corner.

Advertisement Advertisement

A rare sight of goal for Arsenal then saw Christos Tzolis put through, but he was denied his first Gunners goal by a foul on Martin Odegaard in the build-up.

Ezri Konsa also glanced a header just wide, yet David Raya was the first goalkeeper to make a save from ex-Arsenal youngster Semi Ajayi’s header. The Spaniard then made the best stop of the first half when he tipped away Elliot Stroud’s shot from a tight angle.

That seemingly woke Arsenal up, as Declan Rice flashed a half-volley just wide before Konstantinos Tzolakis saved his free-kick.

Tzolis then wasted further chances to give the Gunners the lead at the interval, with his back-post header allowing Tzolakis to make an easy save prior to his wild volley flying miles off target.

Kai Havertz also had a penalty claim waved away as he was offside when pulled down by Nobel Mendy, adding to Arsenal’s frustrations.

It was more of the same at the start of the second half, but Noni Madueke at least worked Tzolakis with a right-footed drive that the Greek goalkeeper saved with an outstretched leg.

Mikel Arteta rang the changes to try and give his side extra impetus, including the introduction of Eberechi Eze, whose first contribution was to curl over the bar.

However, it was two players who stayed on that helped finally get the breakthrough in the 72nd minute. Madueke’s shot was parried by Tzolakis, but Odegaard followed up to score the rebound to the relief of the home crowd.

Arsenal now had their tails up, and Mikel Merino tried his luck from range to force a decent stop from Tzolakis. Madueke then attempted to round the goalkeeper, and the ball rebounded off him and towards goal, but it was cleared off the line.

Ultimately, one goal was all that was needed as the hosts kept a seventh league clean sheet, with nine wins out of 10 equalling their best-ever start to a Premier League season.

Hull, meanwhile, will take some pride in holding on for so long, but are now winless in eight league matches (D5, L3).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)