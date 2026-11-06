Iroegbunam backs Hull City to stun Arsenal at Emirates

Hull City midfielder Tim Iroegbunam believes the Tigers can spring a surprise against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Sergej Jakirovic's men face a daunting task against the Gunners, who reclaimed top spot following Sunday's 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

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However, Arsenal's recent defeats to Brighton and League Two side Fleetwood Town offer the Tigers encouragement.

Iroegbunam, who scored his first Premier League goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, insists Hull will approach the encounter with confidence."That's one of those games where they're expected to win almost, so we'll just give it our all," he told Hull Live.

"It's not like it hasn't been done before; like they haven't been beaten, it's possible. We'll give it our all, and we'll see what happens.

"We know they're a good side, but in the Premier League, anyone can beat anyone. We'll go into the game looking to win, as we do with every game, and whatever happens will happen."