WATCH: Villa keeper Martinez snaps back at ex-teammate Grealish
WATCH: Villa keeper Martinez snaps back at ex-teammate Grealish
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez enjoyed winding up former teammate Jack Grealish during victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Grealish was barracked by his former Villa fans throughout the game as City were again beaten on the day.

At halftime, Grealish and Martinez argued in the tunnel as the former complained about a lack of injury-time before the first-half came to an end.

Grealish and Martinez had to be separated by staff and teammates as tempers boiled over, with the Villa keeper heard shouting at his former teammate: "You think you're a big boy, huh?"

Martinez was eventually booked for his role in the melee.

 

 

 

