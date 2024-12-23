Rogers on stunning win against Man City: We were outstanding, Villa deserved the win

Tribal Football
Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers says his side deserved the win over champions Manchester City this weekend.

A goal and assist from Rogers helped Villa to three points against a City side who look to have completely collapsed this season under manager Pep Guardiola. Speaking to the club's website, the 22-year-old said the victory was no fluke. 

“We knew it was going to be difficult,” he said. “They haven’t had results, but we knew they were going to come firing. We knew they wanted to win the game, and we knew we had to be at it. 

 “We knew if we stuck to the gameplan and we showed our quality that we’d cause them problems, and we did that. To a man, I thought we were outstanding, so I thought we deserved the win.” 

However, despite his excellent performance not just this weekend but throughout the season, Rogers is harsh on himself and demands a higher standard.

“I try and thrive in big games. I want to show what I’m about and show why I deserve to be here. It’s nice to perform in the big games, it’s just about keeping consistent and improving and getting better. 

“Sometimes this season, I’ve done the hard bit and struggled in the final third for that bit of quality, so to have that composure, that touch and finish, I’m proud of. 

“This season I’ve probably squandered a few chances I’d liked to have scored, so to get that touch and finish (was good).” 

