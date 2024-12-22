Man City boss Guardiola: I'm happy for Rogers over Villa impact

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Morgan Rogers hasn't surprised him.

Rogers, a former City player, scored in Villa's win on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola said after the defeat: "When he was with us, he played in a team that won the treble and the quadruple.

"But everyone knows how good Morgan is. Sometimes they are two or three years younger and you have David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling up front...

"But I'm happy for him, he's a lovely guy. England have an exceptional player."