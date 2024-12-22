Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford
Man Utd teammates claim Rashford "doesn't seem interested"

Man City boss Guardiola: I'm happy for Rogers over Villa impact

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: I'm happy for Rogers over Villa impact
Man City boss Guardiola: I'm happy for Rogers over Villa impactAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Morgan Rogers hasn't surprised him.

Rogers, a former City player, scored in Villa's win on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said after the defeat:  "When he was with us, he played in a team that won the treble and the quadruple.

"But everyone knows how good Morgan is. Sometimes they are two or three years younger and you have David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling up front...

"But I'm happy for him, he's a lovely guy. England have an exceptional player."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRogers MorganManchester CityAston Villa
Related Articles
Man City midfielder Grealish defiant in face of Villa jeers
Man City striker Haaland: We need our fans more than ever
Guardiola's biographer predicts massive Man City changes