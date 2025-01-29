WATCH: Rodri hits Man City training pitch

Manchester City midfielder Rodri's recovery is on track.

Rodri is now recovering from knee surgery after breaking down in August, with hopes of playing again this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

And it appears those hopes are on track with Rodri hitting the training pitch at the Etihad Campus this week.

The Ballon d'Or winner is now running on grass in the next stage of his knee rehab.

The Nations League with Spain and the Club World Cup with City are his two big goals this year.