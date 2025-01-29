Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Brest; confident of Vini Jr future
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids

WATCH: Rodri hits Man City training pitch

Paul Vegas
WATCH: Rodri hits Man City training pitch
WATCH: Rodri hits Man City training pitchAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Rodri's recovery is on track.

Rodri is now recovering from knee surgery after breaking down in August, with hopes of playing again this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And it appears those hopes are on track with Rodri hitting the training pitch at the Etihad Campus this week.

The Ballon d'Or winner is now running on grass in the next stage of his knee rehab.

The Nations League with Spain and the Club World Cup with City are his two big goals this year. 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola admits Man City have "not been good enough" ahead of Club Brugge clash
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on Rodri return
Man City crock Rodri: Play again this season...?